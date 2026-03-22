Southwest Iowa rodeo legend honored, teenage trick riders perform at the Council Bluffs professional rodeo

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Bull riding, mutton bustin' and barrel racing brought family fun to the Council Bluffs PRCA Rodeo this weekend. KMTV met with teenage sisters Kate and Tera Flitton, who are professional trick riders from Utah.

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Teen trick riders and local legends at Council Bluffs Rodeo

"We plan on being in Rodeo the rest of our lives," Kate Flitton said.

Kate,19, and 14-year-old sister Tera are uniquely talented, professional rodeo performers.

"When I was seven years old I went to Texas for a week and I was able to be trained on trick riding," Kate said.

Tera Flitton grew up in a rodeo family and learned by watching her big sister.

"But I was not professionally trained by anybody ever, I just kind of started on my own," Tera added.

Publicist Gretchen Kirchmann said the Council Bluffs PRCA Rodeo may include riders from around the country, but it is focused locally. On Friday night, Southwest Iowa rodeo legend Bill Busch was honored on his 77th birthday.

"50 years ago he competed at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City, representing the great state of Iowa," Kirchmann said.

Busch was surrounded by 30 members of his family, including his son Joe, who competed in steer wrestling that night.

"And so the whole crowd sang happy birthday to him," Kirchmann said.

The rodeo might be over this year, but Kirchmann said it will be back at the MAC next year.

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