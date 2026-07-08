Spin Lofts: Council Bluffs supportive housing project set to transform former industrial site

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A vacant lot in the middle of Council Bluffs is about to transform into supportive housing through a public-private partnership.

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Spin Lofts: Supportive housing coming to Council Bluffs

Spin Lofts began as a Shark Tank-style pitch at a state economic development conference.

"But with tax credits and much better public purpose," Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham said at the groundbreaking.

The project is a collaboration led by Lutheran Family Services and Woodbine-based developer Arch Icon, who won the state pitch competition — and with it, federal money. The city, state and philanthropic organizations are also playing a role.

"I sorta opened my big mouth and said, 'Hey, there is a path here,'" Lutheran Family Services CEO Chris Tonniges said.

The development will include more than 40 housing units on a former industrial site. A handful of units will serve people experiencing homelessness, but most will go to neighbors needing more stability, according to Council Bluffs Community Development Director Chris Gibbons.

"Here's this chance to really uplift people and give them a new hope, a new opportunity at life," he said.

There will be programs available to residents including parenting, healthy living, and financial literacy classes. An on-site case manager will be there to help.

Durham said there is a need for more housing across the housing continuum, but especially for neighbors with very low income.

"It's one thing to build a building. It's another thing to provide wrap-around services. And that's why you have partnerships," Durham said.

Gibbons said the project reflects a broader city priority; building more housing within current city boundaries.

"This is a great example of an in-fill development that we in the city of Council Bluffs try to prioritize. We took an existing site, had a blighted property on it, bought it, removed it," he said.

Tonniges said the goal is for Spin Lofts to stabilize the most vulnerable neighbors.

"And hopefully get individuals to maybe were they feel like this is sort of their launchpad, right. Their ability to spin out of Spin Lofts and spin into something that maybe much bigger and grander than what they've ever imagined," Tonniges said.

Residents are expected to begin moving in within roughly a year. Tonniges said Lutheran Family Services also has other Council Bluffs housing projects in the pipeline.

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