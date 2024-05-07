'The burden is heavy': Father seeking answers son's death at Iowa Western Community College

Christian Louis, a 19 year old sophomore at Iowa Western Community College was recently found dead in his dorm room, now his family is searching for answers.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Frederick Louis still can’t believe his son, 19 year old Christian Louis is gone.

“I’m never going to see him again,” Louis said. “I’m never going to talk to him, text him. the burden is heavy.”

Christian was on the junior varsity basketball team at Iowa Western Community College, it was his favorite sport.

“His dream was to go to the NBA, that was his goal, and everyday accomplishment.” Louis said.

Christian’s body was found in his dorm room on friday after Frederick hadn’t heard from his son in days, that’s when he said he asked for a wellness check for his son.

“I was under the impression that the Resident Assistant’s responsibility was to do room checks daily,” Louis said. “Had I not called to do a health and wellness check it’s no telling how long my son would have laid up there.”

Iowa Western Community College could not comment on the investigation at this time.

While basketball was Christian’s passion, he had other interests, Louis said Christian wanted to be a entrepreneur, and a real estate agent.

A young man Frederick calls a beautiful soul, gone entirely too soon.

Christian‘s death is still under investigation by the Council Bluffs Police Department, an official autopsy is still being performed. Funeral arrangements are pending.