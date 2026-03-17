U.S. Open Robotics Tournament in Council Bluffs grew from a kid in a hospital into a global event

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — What started as a way to keep a bored kid entertained in the hospital has grown into one of the largest robotics tournaments in the world.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY

Hospital visit sparked a robotics tournament now drawing teams worldwide

The U.S. Open Robotics Tournament is now underway at the Iowa West Field House in Council Bluffs, drawing 500 to 600 teams from 11 countries.

Two decades ago, Jim Schulte bought his son Alex a robotics kit while Alex was in the hospital, hoping it would keep him occupied. The idea quickly grew into something much bigger.

"That was really the genesis. I thought this is interesting, we'll get more robotics kits and we'll create a competition," said Schulte, whose children attended Mount Michael High School and Duchesne Academy in Omaha.

The tournament is now a draw for kids from across the country and internationally — places like Australia, China, Kazakstan and more.

"This becomes their sport and it's a sport that most of them can go pro in," Schulte said.

A team from Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School — the Shenanigans — won a match Tuesday morning.

"I started in third grade so this is my 10th year," said Thomas Jefferson Senior, Alex Wunderlich.

Tom Jensen began volunteering with the tournament in its early days, when there were few robotics opportunities for kids in the Midwest. He still coaches his son's former team at Skutt High School.

"When things get rockin' and rollin' in here it sounds like sporting event," he said.

Jensen's son, Nate, builds robots used by NASA. He returns to Council Bluffs from his home in California each year to volunteer at the tournament.

"Now, he builds robots that leave the planet," Tom Jensen said.

Nate Jensen says the experience young competitors gain at events like this one carry them into careers.

"I don't think I ever won a tournament. Ever. And I do it professionally now just because I got the experience of doing stuff and making it work," he said.

The younger Jensen says the skill level he sees from today's competitors is remarkable.

"There are eighth graders and freshmen in high school that are doing stuff that I learned my junior year of college," said Nate Jensen.

Thomas Jefferson sophomore, Ellie Wunderlich, says she's considering medicine as career.

"Being also in a wheelchair, I wanted to see more of a competitive side and definitely robotics also helped me boost my confidence," she said.

The U.S. Open Robotics Tournament continues at the Iowa West Field House through March 28.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

