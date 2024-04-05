'Want to be like her': Iowa Women's Basketball inspires Council Bluffs students

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — The Caitlin Clark effect is in full effect with boys and girls dreaming big as the Hawkeyes tip off in the Final Four on Friday.



Students and staff decked out in Iowa gear at College View Elementary School

Four 5th-grade students digging deeper into Caitlin Clark's impact on women and girls in sports.

Watch the video to hear from the next generation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"She does a lot of 3-pointers."

Students at College View Elementary School may be Caitlin Clark’s biggest fans, decked out in Hawkeye gear, Friday, ahead of the big game.

"Go Hawkeyes," students and faculty cheered.

All eyes on the Hawkeyes and especially Caitlin Clark, as the star and her teammates inspire.

"I just want to be like her," one student said.

And the love for the Hawkeyes and women’s sports runs deep in these halls.

"We are the women’s sports exhibition group for College View 5th grade," said Caroline Cleveland, a 5th-grade student at College View Elementary School.

Avery Williams, Harper Vannier, Madison Vanriessen and Caroline Cleveland make up that team, focusing on the popularity of women’s sports today and Caitlin Clark’s impact.

"The reason that people don't value women’s sports as much as men’s is because they think men are faster stronger and more athletic,” Cleveland said. "With March Madness people knew about men’s march madness but not many people knew about women’s," Vanriessen said.

Taking the inspiration out of the classroom too.

"We could take it outside of basketball and school by trying to new things because they could change people lives and make people a better person," Williams said.

"I like how she is not afraid to like miss a shot and how she takes all those shots because, because you miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take,” Cleveland said.

These girls say even the boys in their class are paying attention.

"They say that she is cute," Williams said. "I just think it is really funny when they talk about her because they understand the excitement too and I just think it is really cool how they like her."

A player. A woman. A team. Paving the way for the next generation.

"I feel like she is going to change things for like women and basketball a lot,” Cleveland said.