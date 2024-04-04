'We wanted to take the stigma away': New mixed use development addresses affordable housing in Council Bluffs

Jarrod McIntyre is the developer of a new housing development in Council Bluffs. His goal with this is to change the conversation when it comes to affordable housing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Hillside Estates residential housing development is one of the newest options for affordable housing in Council Bluffs. It features a variety of housing units from single family homes to town homes, some of which qualify as affordable housing and will be sold to those making up to 80% of the average income for a family of four.

Jarrod McIntyre is the developer, he hopes the project allows people to see what affordable housing can look like.

“We wanted to take the stigma away from the affordable housing conversation because it’s just simply it’s just not true.” McIntyre said. When it’s done well, it can’t be labeled.”

Those who qualify can also receive down payment assistance of up to $30,000 toward the purchase of one of the homes. Once it’s fully finished the subdivision will have 27 units total.

McIntyre hopes to have the Hillside Estates development project complete by Summer 2025.

