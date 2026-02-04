Will Iowa Democrats reclaim first-in-nation status for caucuses?

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa Democrats are making a bid to restore their state's first-in-the-nation status — or at least be an early state — in the presidential nominating process. The national Democratic Party changed its nominating schedule in 2024, moving Iowa out of the first spot.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Iowa Democrats Fight to Restore Early Caucus Status

For 50 years, Iowa served as a presidential proving ground, giving candidates an early test of their viability. The state's caucus system requires neighbors to gather and discuss candidates face-to-face before making their choices.

"In the caucus you have an opportunity to get together with your neighbors and talk about it," said Eric Armstrong, a candidate for the Iowa Legislature.

Following a technology disaster during the 2020 caucuses, the Democratic National Committee demoted Iowa to later in the primary season. The party chair at the time issued a public apology for the technical failures that delayed results.

Now, the national party is allowing Iowa, and other states, to make their case as to why they should go early in the nominating process. Illinois and Michigan will also pitch for the first spot in the Midwest.

At a Democratic Women's Luncheon in Council Bluffs, some local party leaders expressed enthusiasm about potentially regaining the early slot.

"I think it's a huge boost to our economy. Iowans have been doing it for so long and they're ready for it," said Lisa Lima, Pottawattamie County Democratic Party Chair.

Harrison County Democratic Party Chair Jan Creasman: "I personally love the caucus because I like people to think about why they're voting," Creasman said.

Dave Dawson, a candidate for Iowa's 4th Congressional District: "Iowa has a history of nominating people who weren't expected like Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama."

However, the caucus format presents challenges. The meeting-style format requires a significant time commitment, and not everyone can attend.

"If we do go first, I think we need to re-think how we allow more participation," Creasman said.

Lima says the state party has worked to address some of the problems that plagued the 2020 caucuses: "We've done a lot to embolden our stance to be first in the nation to the committee that makes those decisions."

The Democratic National Committee said it looks forward to states presenting their cases in the "coming months."

Amy Stickrod, co-chair of the Mills County Democratic Party, said she worries about Iowa's lack of diversity, but likes some aspects of the process.

"The conversations are good, yes. That's probably one of the best things about the caucus," Stickrod said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

