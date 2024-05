LINCOLN — Big Red is going on a road trip to O'Brate Stadium!

Nebraska Baseball announced on their social media early Monday afternoon that they're playing in the Stillwater Regional at Oklahoma State University.

Big Red will take on the number three Florida Gator's Friday May 31, 2024.

This announcement comes after the baseball team won their first Big Ten Tournament in program history.

The Husker Baseball team is on a 5 game winning streak and have a 39-20 record.