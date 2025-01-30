Bill looks to push out Nebraska's 'Blue Dot' and take state back to a winner-take-all electoral vote

LINCOLN — This past spring conservative pundits and state politicians called on the Unicameral to do away with Nebraska’s nearly one of a kind system of splitting electoral college votes.

The calls weren’t answered but with the election behind them and a new legislative session in front of them, conservatives are trying once again to lock down all of Nebraska’s electoral votes.

“Stop repeating, we have given our voice, we voted now stop bringing this up time and time again,” said Lorin Guenette Moseman an opponent of LB3 from Elkhorn.

The latest effort comes from LB3 introduced by Senator Loren Lippincott which would turn Nebraska back to winner take all.

He argues that Winner Take All helps prevent rural Nebraska from being left behind and gives more power to the states voters to decide elections

“We prevent pockets of power being concentrated in heavily concentrated areas,” said Lippincott.

But blue dot supporters, who largely outnumbered supporters of Lippincott’s at Thursday's hearing, argue the split vote isn’t just more representative but encourages more politicians and Nebraskas voters to participate.

“Keeping the system as it is builds engagement, encourages people to register to vote in presidential elections and by elections,” said Jim Martin, a Creighton political science professor who testified at Thursday’s hearing.

Not every CD2 voter though was opposed to the bill like Omaha resident Gail Rule who has opposed splitting the vote after it was originally changed in 1992.

“One of the big issues was that Nebraska would be a leader and that we would step forward and other states would follow. It’s been 33 years folks no state is going to follow,” said Rule.

Omaha Senator John Cavanaugh, a supporter of the split vote, questioned Lippincott’s motivation on bringing the bill a sentiment echoed by many of the testifiers.

LB3 wouldn’t make our election more representative only easier for one political party to control.

“Should 29 percent of the people get to decide all of the electors?” asked Senator John Cavanaugh.

“No,” replied Lippincott

“Ok, president Trump got 29% of the vote under your math," replied Cavanaugh.