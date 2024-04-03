Conservative media personality ignites interest in bill that would take Nebraska to a winner-take-all system

LINCOLN — The bill that could kill Nebraska’s blue dot, LB764, hasn’t seen much action in 2024.

It was first introduced in 2023, was heard in committee in march of 23, and has sat in committee ever since.

That was until a recent show by a popular conservative media personality.

“A person by the name of Charlie Kirk. He talked about it on his radio program, or tv program, and that stirred up a great deal of interest,” said Senator Loren Lippincott, the introducer of LB764.

It seems that the interest in LB764 has spread like wildfire across conservative circles since Kirk’s show.

Within a day former President Donald Trump, Senator Pete Ricketts, and Governor Jim Pillen were among many calling for the Legislature to push LB764 through before the session ends.

But some are concerned that those national voices could be having an outsized influence on state politics.

“I think that should be the top concern for Nebraskans. Is this last minute outside national partisan forces trying to shove this through last minute,” said Adam Morfeldt, executive director for Civic Nebraska.

There could be trouble ahead for LB764 even with the sudden support it has seen since Kirk’s radio show.

Morfeld and Civic Nebraska has promised that if the bill makes it to the Governor’s desk, they will launch a referendum to let the voters decide the future of Nebraska’s blue dot.

“We think the citizens of Nebraska should have the final say on this. So we will run a referendum against it. We will make sure it’s not implemented by the end of the year…” said Morfeld.

Speaking to Senator Lippincott he wasn't confident that he had the votes to pass LB764 but it appears he might not need them.

The winner-take-all language was amended Wednesday afternoon into another bill, LB1300.

