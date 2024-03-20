Current UNMC chancellor named Regents' priority candidate for NU presidency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents put forth an appointee as a priority candidate for president: current UNMC chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold.

He's been with the university system since 2014 but has been a licensed doctor who's served in five states over a 45-year period. Prior to serving at UNMC, Gold was chancellor at UNO, and before that, at the University of Toledo.

The Regents' selection means Gold could likely become the ninth-ever president of the University of Nebraska system, overseeing more than 50,000 students at campuses in Kearney, Omaha and Lincoln and satellite locations.

The next step in the process is a 30-day public review period that will include multiple forums around the state, when members of the public can meet Gold. When that period closes, the Board can proceed with a vote to make Gold the permanent president.

The role of president has been formally vacant since Dec. 31, 2023, when Ted Carter left to take the same role at the University of Ohio, but the Ohio Board of Trustees appointed him several months before then, in August 2023. Carter was president for four years.