Cyclists brave triple-digit heat index at Lincoln's 24th annual Trail Trek bike ride

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Cyclists at Lincoln's 24th annual Trail Trek took to the route despite a heat index topping 100 degrees, leaning on preparation, hydration, and a few personal tricks to stay safe in the summer heat.

Bob Timme, a Lincoln neighbor who participated in the ride, said hydration is the most important factor when exercising in the heat.

"Hydrate all the time," Timme said.

Dena Noe, chair of the Trail Trek Committee, acknowledged the tough conditions but kept a positive outlook.

"It's time, we've had like three beautiful weeks that we don't get in June so it's okay," Noe said.

Noe said it is key to have staff riding alongside cyclists to watch for signs of overheating, along with plenty of rest stops stocked with water. And the event targets cyclists of all ages, with 9, 6, 23, 40, or 48 mile route options.

Riders also shared their own strategies for beating the heat. Pat Stehly, a Lincoln neighbor, kept it simple.

"My hat and a breeze helps," Stehly said.

Fellow Lincoln neighbor Lee Anderbery had a more detailed approach.

"I can always throw a little water on my head and on my shirt and the evaporation will make it feel good, but mostly I plan to pedal so fast that I don't get too hot," Anderbery said.

Anderbery takes an indoor cycling class at his gym twice a week in the summertime to stay cool and prioritizes biking in the evening.

For helpful heat-related terms and safety tips, visit the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency online at nema.nebraska.gov.

