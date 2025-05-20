Debate over cannabis regulation hits floor as lawmakers race to get bill passed before session ends

After getting stuck in committee for most of the session a bill regulating Nebraska's new Medical Cannabis system hit the floor for its first debate. Supporters say the bill is a necessary step to ensure patients have access to necessary medications but opponents argued regulation should be left up to the Medical Cannabis Commission led by vocal opponents of medical cannabis appointed by Governor Jim Pillen.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It is a debate that has been expected since November and after a last minute push out of committee, Medical Cannabis finally made it to the floor.

"They agree with me and everyone else in this room that it can help people, in some form, in some way for certain people," said Senator Ben Hansen.

Supporters said though the Medical Cannabis bill; which includes limits on smoking, possession and qualifying conditions, is already more than enough to satisfy conservatives.

"Frankly, in my opinion 677 and the forthcoming amendment, it's an incredibly conservative interpretation of the ballot initiative,' said Senator John Fredrickson.

The core of the debate on Cannabis has been what exactly the people of Nebraska wanted when they passed the initiative in November.

When we asked Speaker John Arch after Election Day his thoughts on initiatives he told me voters disagreeing with lawmakers happens and that lawmakers shouldn't take it personally.

"There are times when the will of the people override what the legislature is doing. That's accepted, thats a fact and that is not taken as a slight to the legislature or anything else," said Arch.

But most conservatives in the body feel the voters left the question too open to interpretation.

"Marijuana is a billion dollar industry, they want to come into Nebraska after this initiative passed, they want to pass this bill and sell lots of weed," said Senator Jared Storm.

Storm, along with most conservatives in the body, switched gears from trying to put strict limits on through amendments to the bill and instead took a turn at trying to convince lawmakers to drop the debate entirely.

They want to leave the question of how to handle medical marijuana to the Cannabis Commission.

Two members of that board have recently been appointed by Governor Jim Pillen, a vocal opponent of medical cannabis.

Their appointments are still awaiting confirmation by the legislature.

"It's surprising considering it's the last minute in the ball game and he wants to take the reins. I understand why. I understand his, I assume his philosophy on medical cannabis. If he takes the reins he can choke it to death," said Hansen.

