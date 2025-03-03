Despite significant support from voters lawmakers move to limit Nebraskans access to medical cannabis

LINCOLN — For more than a decade now parents and patients have been fighting to get lawmakers to listen to their cries for help.

Parents, like Marci Reed and her son Kyler.

“My son is 11 now and he started having seizures back in 2019,” said Marci Reed, a mother from Blair supporting Nebraska’s Medical Marijuana Campaign.

This past November Marci and other supporters of medicinal cannabis got a big win when voters overwhelmingly supported the legalization of medical marijuana.

A new bill though is looking to blunt that momentum and put significant restrictions on how that medical cannabis is used.

The bill, LB483, would restrict users to only use cannabis in the form of pills and tinctures and limit to allowable dosage to 300 milligrams of Delta 9 THC.

“A vehicle of oils and liquids, pills and liquids its not something they can do. A cancer patient undergoing chemotherapy has needs to be able to have access to inhaling or smoking cannabis,” said Crista Eggers, campaign manager for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana.

But not very bill going through the legislature is looking to limit cannabis.

“We have two bills that are strong vehicles to accomplish what we set out to do,” said Eggars.

Those pieces of legislation, LB651 and LB657 come from a bipartisan effort between Senator Danielle Conrad of Lincoln and Senator Ben Hanson of Blair.

Both would set up the regulatory framework for the possession, cultivation and sale of medical cannabis.

It’s a promising sign for parents like Marci, who are calling on lawmakers to stop dragging their feet and give the people what they voted for, with no caveats.

“Kyler is 11 now. I don’t want to be the one saying, we are still fighting,” said Reed.

