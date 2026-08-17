Evidence presented in hearings as Nebraska Republicans, Democrats look to disqualify new political parties

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Republicans and Democrats presented evidence Monday in two separate election-related hearings to determine whether the America First Party and Working People Party will appear on the November ballot, or whether the parties were created to confuse voters.

The Nebraska Democratic Party argues the Working Families Party sounds too similar to the Working People Party. Republicans have a similar concern with the America First Party's name, saying it uses a phrase too commonly associated with the GOP.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen oversees these elections. He argues that even if he wanted to disqualify the parties, he cannot under current law.

Counsel for both the Nebraska GOP and Democrats point to a case from 1900, arguing Evnen should act to eliminate voter confusion.

On Monday, Republicans submitted as evidence social media posts from the Omaha Tribe's attorney general, who is the sponsor of the America First Party.

Republicans argue his political beliefs are incompatible with the new party's platform.

Hours later, counsel for Nebraska Democrats submitted testimony from the Working Families Party, arguing the party has endorsed Nebraska candidates before and has members in the state — giving it enough standing to object to the new party's name.

The Secretary of State's office maintains that any argument Democrats make is invalid because they missed the deadline to object to the party name.

Both prospective parties also submitted evidence.Election deadlines for the new parties, including candidate submission, are still quickly approaching.

"Whatever we can do to speed the case we are interested in doing," counsel for the America First Party said.

Counsel for the America First Party requested the court process be resolved by August 26.

With more than a dozen exhibits of evidence to review, the judge said she will issue an order as soon as possible.

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