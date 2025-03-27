Habitat for Humanity rallies for affordable housing, homeownership in Nebraska

LINCOLN — LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) – Habitat for Humanity gathered in Lincoln Thursday to push for statewide policies on homeownership and affordable housing to become a conversation among senators.



"A good home can help a family build wealth, it can help end generational poverty," Tracie McPherson, chief communications officer for Habitat For Humanity, Omaha said.



Autumn Mayfield said after years of renting, and moving in and out of different homes with her family, she is grateful Habitat for humanity was able to help her find a home she doesn't have to leave.

“It’s just been nice to have that comfort and the sense of a forever home, not are ‘we going to have to move again’,” she said.

But as home prices rise, this dream becomes further away for some Nebraskans.

According to Zillow, here in Nebraska, home values have increased nearly four percent in the last year and a study done by The Federal Reserve shows 33.9% of Americans believe they will ever own a home.

In Sarpy County, according to organization leaders, these rising costs are forcing neighbors to leave the county and sometimes the state to find a home they can afford.

So Habitat For Humanity held a rally to push for statewide policies on homeownership and affordable housing to become a conversation among senators.

"Nobody wants to be worried about housing, it is stressful. Not just a good apartment, a good home can help a family build wealth, it can help end generational poverty. We believe that and that's why we do this work daily," Tracie McPherson, chief communications officer for Habitat For Humanity, Omaha said.

Neighbors like Mayfield are working with Habitat for Humanity to keep that dream possible for others in the state as home prices rise.

"Homeownership changes lives,” Mayfield said. “I just think anything we can do for people who are looking for housing which is affordable housing. All those things."

Habitat is talking with senators about the power of homeownership and how it would impact families across Nebraska in hopes of influencing legislation that would make owning a home more attainable for families in the state, according to McPherson.

