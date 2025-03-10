'He always brought positive energy:' Family and friends remember Tyler Goodrich

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Tyler Goodrich, whom has been missing for over a year, was found dead over the weekend near Hwy 77 and Pioneers Blvd. less than 1,000 yards away from his home.

Reporter John Brown spoke to his family who said this feels like a punch in the gut, because they say they’ve done so many searches for Goodrich including in this area.

Goodrich's family and close friends are choosing to focus on happier times.

"His first and foremost thought was everyone before himself," said Nathan Wolfgang, one of Tyler's friends.

"He always brought really positive energy wherever he went," said Tyler's sister Felicia Nichelson.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that investigators believe Goodrich's body had been in this wooded area near Hwy 77 and Pioneers Blvd. for more than a year.

"The fact that he was found so close to home is really heartbreaking," said Nichelson.

Goodrich was last seen at his home in November 2023. His family tells KMTV he and his husband had a verbal disagreement. Goodrich then walked out of the house and was never seen or heard from again.

Goodrich's cousin, Rhea Barfield, said she can't come to terms with everything that happened over the weekend, especially since she and her family went on almost 30 searches looking for Goodrich.

"It doesn't make sense. It just doesn't make sense. There has to be more to the story that we're missing. We don't have all the pieces to this puzzle yet," said Barfield.

Lancaster County said they will be performing an autopsy Monday, as well as more forensic testing. It does not believe Goodrich's death is a homicide.

For now, his family and friends said they're grateful to the community for their help in trying to find Goodrich.

"As we approach Tyler's 37th birthday, it'll be the first birthday with answers," said Nichelson.

Goodrich would have turned 37 on April 2. Nothing has been set yet, but the Goodrich family tells me they will have a celebration of life in the coming weeks.

