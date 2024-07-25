Watch Now
How much is the special session costing taxpayers?

The special session started Thursday and is costing thousands everyday it continues
LINCOLN — LINCOLN, Neb– The special sessions started in Lincoln Wednesday morning. Everyday the session continues, thousands of dollars will be spent.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
The special session started today and each day this session continues, it’s costing taxpayers money.

The dollar amount for this special session is already adding up. Americans For Prosperity have a running clock on how much this special session is costing taxpayers

According to numbers from the legislative accounting office a special session costs over $18,000.

There is no set schedule or end date for this special session and these costs are likely to go up the longer this session runs

This will be the most expensive special session per day in the state’s history.

