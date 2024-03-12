Hundreds of protestor pack the capitol to urge the Governor to address funding crisis for disability services

LINCOLN — Jennifer Meints was pregnant with her daughter or when a routine scan during a doctors visit revealed her daughter had a brain abnormality that would cause significant disabilities.

“When I was 25 weeks pregnant we found out there was something wrong with my daughter brains. That’s all we were told, we went to a specialist and they told us that due to the significant abnormalities of my daughters brain she wouldn’t have a quality of life,” said Meints.

Despite the challenging news Meints wasn’t about to give up on her daughter.

“I am proud to say that we chose not to end her life, we support her she has a voice and will be here today. She is doing great and she is a great advocate for people just like her,” said Meints.

Like many proud parents Meints wants to do everything she can to care for her daughter, but proposed budget cuts by Governor Pillen are putting essential services for her daughter, and other developmentally disabled Nebraskans, at risk.

The issue comes down to provider rates, current funding isn’t keeping up with demand for services and with labor costs continuing to rise insufficient funding is leading to insufficient staffing and an inability to provide the services that are essential for many.

“We need to ensure that we are at least able to keep up with aggressive inflation and cover costs. Otherwise what’s happening is we can’t pay people adequately and we are missing out on millions of hours of care for individuals across the state,” said Edison McDonald with The Arc of Nebraska.

On Tuesday hundreds of developmentally disabled Nebraskans and their advocates packed the rotunda of the capitol to urge the Governor to reconsider his cuts.

“For the development disability population this is a legal obligation under the Olmstead v LC decision and the Governor is failing to live up to that standard,” said McDonald.

Meints is hoping to appeal to Pillen’s principals.

He has campaigned as a pro-life governor and she wants him to live up to those promises.

“I hope that he can see the presence here today and realize that people with developmental disabilities are important. When we choose to be pro-life, we need to be pro-life throughout their life,” said Meints.