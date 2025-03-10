Lawmakers discuss opening up online sports wagering, betting on in-state teams during legislative hearing

Video shows Monday's legislative hearing, several Nebraska Casinos

Lawmakers introduce bills to legalize online sports wagering and betting on in-state teams.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the short time they have been operating, sports books have become a huge part of Nebraska’s casino operations.

But legally, you can only bet in-person at casinos but that isn’t stopping thousands of Nebraskans who want to wager.

“There are 100,000 existing accounts already. I think there are another 50,000 that cross from Omaha into Iowa,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc.

According to the Nebraska Gaming Commission’s 2024 annual report WarHorse in Lincoln collected 2.9 million in revenue from Sports Betting last year, more than double the revenue from their table games.

To tap into the growing market Lincoln Senator Eliot Bostar is introducing a new bill to open up online sports betting to Nebraska.

His idea, give Nebraskans what they want and use that revenue to lower property taxes.

“The data we are seeing says $32 million in property tax relief. But that is probably a little low depending on the usage of it,” said Morgan.

But opponents argued the expansion of gambling inevitably comes with increased problem gambling something that former problem gambler Jacob Wolff says is intentionally made worse by online sports books.

“The platforms would lure me back in with so called “free bets”. Which are just predatory tactics designed to keep gamblers engaged,” said Wolff.

It’s not just where Nebraskans can gamble that lawmakers discussed, but who you can bet on.

Another bill from Senator Tom Brandt would remove the state’s restriction on betting on in-state teams. Opponents, including former National Championship winning coach Tom Osborn argued that it puts athletes under unfair pressure, and potentially at risk for harassment from gamblers who lost a bet.

But supporters argue its money on the table, and with the budget deficit looming over the state, every penny counts.

“Let’s not leave this money on the table or have it go to Iowa for another two years,” said Senator Bostar.

