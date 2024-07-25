Property tax special session: lawmakers question value of Pillen's plan

LINCOLN — After spending all summer criss-crossing the state, hosting town halls to drum up support for his plan to reduce property taxes Governor Pillen finally unveiled to Senators and the world his final draft of his tax plan that he has been calling “The Nebraska Plan”

But instead of a triumphant return to the Unicameral Pillen and his plan haven’t received much praise from progressive or conservative lawmakers.

“I have not been impressed with the Governor’s actions so far and how seriously he doesn’t seem to be taking what I view as the largest crisis facing Nebraska right now,” said Senator Julie Slama.

Pillen’s plan, which was only given to Senators less than 24 hours before the session started, is over 100 pages long and every Senator I spoke with said they were still trying to learn what exactly was in his plan as the session was gaveled in.

“It’s frustrating, unprofessional and it was a move that showed he did not view the legislature as a co-equal branch of government with that view,” said Slama.

Pillen’s plan generally focuses on utilizing hard caps on local spending, shifting the burden of funding public schools to the state, and raise taxes on numerous goods while also getting rid of more than 100 tax exemptions.

All of that in an effort to reduce properties taxes by an average of 50% statewide.

It’s a lofty goal and one that many senators believe Pillen can’t accomplish.

“Looking at the Governor’s plan, it’s nothing more than a massive tax increase and a massive tax shift onto working Nebraska families. On to seniors, on to local businesses,” said Senator Danielle Conrad.

The Governor’s plan won’t be the only option open to lawmakers.

They can, and many have already, introduced their own bills to try and get Nebraska’s high property taxes under control.

Senator Slama said she is currently putting together a bill to establish a Tax Payer Bill of Rights in Nebraska, which would require most local spending and levies to be approved by a vote of the people.

Senator Conrad is eyeing legalization of Marijuana to bring new revenue to the state and offset high property taxes.

While its still to early to tell if Slama or Conrad’s plans will gain traction in the body, it is becoming clear that Pillen’s plan isn’t winning over many lawmakers.

“The Governor’s plan is dead on arrival and the Governor needs to recognize that very very quickly. And we encourage him to engage with us on the ideas we will be putting forward,” said Conrad.