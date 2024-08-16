Legislature advances trimmed down Pillen plan to final reading as some consider constitutional amendment

LINCOLN — Earlier this week a trimmed down version of the Governor's bill was advanced to second round after preserving the sales tax exemptions that Pillen promised to cut.

But as it came back out for second round of debate Senator Lou Ann Linehan dropped 11 amendments putting several of those exemptions back under the gun.

But they were items like pool cleaning services lawn care and landscaping and tattoo and body modifications and many in the body think they won't be enough to make up serious tax relief.

"Is that going to make a difference? I actually question if we eliminate dating services tax exemption and pool services tax exemption, would we even pay for this special session?" Asked Senator Machaela Cavanaugh

The governor's plan continues to struggle through debates but other proposals are picking up steam.

One is a constitutional amendment introduced by Senator Tom Brandt, LR2CA.

"If the people vote for it it would allow the legislature in the future, not now, in the future to treat home owner-occupied residential different than commercial. This is the way almost every state does it," said Senator Lou Ann Linehan.

To get those different rates for owner-occupied dwellings the Constitutional Amendment would have to go through a vote of the people to go into effect.

The exact rates aren't established in the bill but it appears to be gaining support from opponents and supporters of the Governor's plan.

Whether that proposal has the backing needed to pass still remains to be seen but one thing that is becomingly increasingly clear, many senators are fed up with the special session and are ready to move on.

"It's time to just get to a vote and move on. At this point this special session is crawling towards the finish line here. It's wounded and it's getting difficult to watch," said Senator John Fredrickson.

Despite stiff opposition the body would end up advancing Pillen's trimmed down proposal to final reading.