Lincoln lawmakers debate cutting private school funding amid $125 million budget gap

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska lawmakers are working to close a state budget deficit that has been reduced from more than $600 million to about $125 million through program cuts and reserve funds, but a debate over private school funding is complicating the process.

Sen. Robert Clements, who leads the committee working on the budget, said lawmakers have found a way to bring the deficit down by cutting programs and tapping into reserves. One program on the chopping block is a $3.5 million initiative that provides state money for students to attend private schools.

The debate comes despite voters rejecting the use of state money for private education in a referendum in November 2024. Some senators and the governor are pushing to keep the funding in place.

Tim Royers, President of the Nebraska State Education Association, said the program should be cut.

"We feel the legislature needs to respect the will of the people and the people send a very clear message literally in just the most recent election. You know, it's not like it's a distant memory or anything," Royers said.

Lauren Gage, with Opportunity Scholarships of Nebraska, said the program helps lower-income students attend private schools.

"They had some assistance and kids are finally in a place where they're thriving, in an environment where they're happy to go to school. And without that help, it kind of makes families wonder where are we going to get help now," Gage said.

State funding for the program is only needed until January 2027, when the federal government is set to take over school choice funding as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which passed last summer.

