Local conservatives believe failed assassination attempt could change Trump campaign strategy and unite GOP

LINCOLN — Since former President Donald Trump entered the race for president in 2016 elections have been anything but routine.

There have been plenty of shocking moments but nothing like what happened at a Pennsylvania rally for Trump last Saturday.

“I was in disbelief. My first question was, is the president still alive? Is he ok? What’s going on is anybody injured?,” said Rod Edwards.

Rod Edwards is the director of the conservative NebraskaFirst PAC and former campaign manager for 2022 Gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster and an attendee at this years’ RNC convention.

He said the mood on the ground at the convention is one of growing support for the former President, a view that is being echoed by conservatives back in Nebraska.

“The party is absolutely coming behind and supporting the president now. Beyond that im hearing from other people, Democrats and independents who are now supporting the president,” said Edwards.

“There are a lot of Republicans who were maybe unethusiastially going to vote for him that are now going to race to the polls full sprint,” said Stephen Bader.

Bader is an experienced local political organizer and has directed campaigns for several conservative politicians like State Board of Education candidate Marni Hodges and District 18 Senator Christy Armendariz.

While its unclear whether the shooting will change any policy positions, local Conservative political organizers like Bader say the images that came from the rally. Notably Trump raising his fist defiantly before being led off stage, will define Trump’s campaign moving forward.

“The way he handled it in that moment with the fist. Everybody I talk to the word they used is inspired. I think that will change the theme I have heard the Trump team has completely re-written his RNC speech,” said Bader.

Bader said the value of Trump solidifying his base at a critical juncture in the election can’t be understated for down ballot conservatives.

Races from congress down to school board could be swayed by a strong Trump campaign and Bader believes Democrats should be wary of what could happen in Nebraska’s Blue Dot.

“If trump barely loses this district it’s a huge increase from what he got in this district from 2020 alone. If that can carry over in any meaningful way down the ticket that would be huge,” said Bader.

