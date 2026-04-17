Memorial Stadium modernization project would reduce capacity to 80,000

LINCOLN — LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) – Nebraska’s Board of Regents and Husker Athletics unveiled new renderings for a roughly $600 million project to renovate Memorial Stadium.

The plan will make the building larger but hold fewer fans. Capacity will drop to 80,000 – converting 20,000 new bucket seats and leaving the rest as benches.

The new proposal includes connecting all four parts of the stadium with a multi-tier 360-degree concourse. It will also improve amenities like concessions and restrooms.

Donations will cover $250 million of the price tag, and $350 million will come from private bond financing.

If approved next Friday by the Board of Regents, construction would start following this upcoming season. The stadium will stay open with reduced capacity for the 2027 season and fully reopen ahead of the 2028 season.

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