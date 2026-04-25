Memorial Stadium renovation approved, more updates announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The "Big Red Rebuild" is a go after the Nebraska Board of Regents voted to approve the $600 million renovation plan. The athletics department wants the project to set the stage for generations to come. However, the project means some changes for more traditionalist Husker fans.

A lot of the changes come from the need to generate more money in the era of NIL. Here's a list of some of the changes that stood out to me from Athletic Director Troy Dannon's first time speaking with the media after the announcement:



20,000 chairback seats to be added

New tiered ticketing system with tickets as low as $200

Lower two "tiers" of South side reserved for students

Increasing number of clubs from two to four

About 25,000 seats will continue to not require a donation

The stadium will not be transitioning to grass

Dannon told me there is a new tiered pricing for seating, which puts a higher price tag on more premium seating locations. Dannon said this is a defining opportunity for the program to lead from a financial standpoint.

During the season the stadium is under construction, capacity will be reduced by 15,000 before being bumped back up. While that is happening, Dannon said fans should be on the lookout for mini ticket packages and potentially another trip down to Kansas City.

"Part of this is transparency. We’re going to tell everyone what the inconvenience is, and I know what my email is going to look like, and I know what the phone calls are going to sound like," Dannon said.

One thing fans do not have to worry about is the name on the building. Dannon said it will stay Memorial Stadium.

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