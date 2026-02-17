Nebraska audit finds tax incentives going to companies with no employees in the state

LINCOLN — OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new report indicates your taxpayer dollars could be going to businesses that aren't even operating in Nebraska. The report from State Auditor Mike Foley finds millions of dollars going to tax incentives for companies that either have no employees in Nebraska or no employees at all.

These tax incentive programs, including the Imagine Nebraska Act, are designed to attract businesses and their employees. Foley's report finds companies that are still using these incentives, even though they're no longer here. The State Auditor's office can't reveal which companies are doing this.

The report points out that cities are particularly at risk because required tax incentive payments to businesses could totally wipe out local tax revenue.

The Department of Revenue is responding to the report saying, "DOR follows the statutes as written. This would require a legislative change."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.