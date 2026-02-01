Nebraska lawmakers consider pulling $40 million from environmental trust to close budget gap

LINCOLN — LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A state budget proposal could pull $40M from Nebraska's Environmental Trust, a move that could eliminate tree-planting programs and impact communities across the state.



We spoke to PlantNebraska Executive Director Hanna Pinneo about the impact these cuts could have on her organization.

"Plant Nebraska has a federal grant and a few other private grants right now that would allow us to do some projects, but it would drastically limit the types of projects and where we can do them," Pinneo said.

Lawmakers will also consider a proposed constitutional amendment to protect the Nebraska Environmental Trust by requiring competitive grants and banning future transfers of its funds.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nebraska lawmakers are considering pulling $40 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to help close a state budget gap, a move that could eliminate tree-planting programs and impact communities across the state.

The Nebraska Environmental Trust, created in 1992, uses a portion of state lottery funds to grant organizations money for environmental and educational work. The trust supports projects including soil conservation, ecological services, habitat restoration, water management and waste management.

PlantNebraska, previously known as the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, has used these funds to complete projects in 161 towns across the state over the last decade. Executive Director Hanna Pinneo said the projects help communities feel revitalized and create places where people want to live, work and play.

This year, PlantNebraska was awarded a $420,000 grant for its tree planting and gardening program. Pinneo said if the budget bill passes, they'll have to cut the program.

"It's taking money that is gonna go towards one or two projects and taking it away from those smaller communities," Pinneo said.

While other grant options are available to PlantNebraska and similar organizations, Pinneo said the Nebraska Environmental Trust provides more flexibility than alternatives.

"Plant Nebraska has a federal grant and a few other private grants right now that would allow us to do some projects, but it would drastically limit the types of projects and where we can do them," Pinneo said.

Lawmakers will also consider a proposed constitutional amendment to protect the Nebraska Environmental Trust by requiring competitive grants and banning future transfers of its funds. Supporters say the amendment aims to prevent moves like the $40 million shift currently under debate.

The bill will receive its first public hearing on Monday. PlantNebraska leaders say they'll be watching closely and urging Nebraskans to speak up before lawmakers decide whether to advance the plan.