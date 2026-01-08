Nebraska lawmakers face $471M deficit and potential senator expulsion for sexual harassment

LINCOLN — LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV)– Nebraska lawmakers returned to Lincoln for the new legislative session facing a $471 million budget deficit and the possibility of expelling a senator accused of sexual harassment.



Nebraska lawmakers returned to Lincoln for the new legislative session facing a historic $471 million budget deficit and the unprecedented possibility of expelling a senator accused of sexual harassment.

The Legislature received an investigative report on the first day of the session regarding Sen. Dan McKeon of western Nebraska, who was accused of groping a legislative staffer during an end-of-session party last May. While the report found McKeon's actions "does not constitute actionable sexual harassment," a resolution to expel him was still introduced.

"I'm going into this without any preconceived notions, I want to watch the process play out, I want to ensure there is a fair process, I want to review all the information and then decide how to move forward," Sen. Danielle Conrad said.

If successful, McKeon's expulsion would be a first for Nebraska. It will take at least two-thirds of the unicameral to expel him.

"I really don't know why the senator chose to drag it out like he did when he knows the existence of this report, I personally think he just really wants to see how we vote in the end," Sen. Margo Juarez said.

The budget deficit presents another massive challenge for lawmakers during the 59-day session. The shortfall could lead to cuts in health care and Medicaid reimbursements, education funding, and state agencies.

"We are facing really truly historic, structural deficits that are not related to a recessionary component, so we are going to have to work very very hard the next 59 days to put together a balanced budget," Conrad said.

Lawmakers are also considering measures related to Nebraska's electoral vote allocation. Two measures have been filed - one to switch the state to winner-take-all and another to let voters decide the issue.

A hearing on the McKeon expulsion resolution is scheduled for Monday.

