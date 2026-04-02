Nebraska lawmakers pass a state budget which includes program cuts to address a shortfall of over $400 million

Lawmakers passed a budget cutting programs to reduce a $400 million state shortfall to under $40 million

Families worry the budget cuts will reduce essential state funding for vulnerable residents

With the state still millions short of a balanced budget, lawmakers may have to raise taxes

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) – Lawmakers in Lincoln passed a budget Wednesday that cuts programs and moves money from some departments into the general budget to address a shortfall of more than $400 million.

The changes bring the budget shortfall down to under $40 million. The two bills now head to Gov. Jim Pillen. A spokesperson said Pillen is appreciative of the lawmakers' efforts.

Dozens of programs are facing budget cuts.

Kurt Safranek said he is worried the changes could make his family's life harder. His 23-year-old son, Will, has an intellectual disability and autism, and relies on state funding to pay for his day service. Safranek said Will may not receive enough funding from the Department of Health and Human Services to pay for this.

"The health and safety of these individuals is at risk. And the department and the governor continued to turn a blind's eye," Safranek said.

State Sen. John Cavanaugh, who represents Central Omaha, voted no on the bills.

"This budget is balanced on the backs of the most vulnerable people in Nebraska," Cavanaugh said.

Because the state is still millions of dollars short of a balanced budget, lawmakers may have to raise taxes. Alan Seybert of Northwest Omaha said he opposes that.

"It sounds like their focus is more on trying to figure out a way to raise more revenue rather than to cut expenses," Seybert said.

As Safranek showed me pictures of Will through the years, he became emotional.

"I just want him to be happy. I want him to live a good life, just like any other individual has a right to. And I feel like the system's always against us," Safranek said.

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