Nebraska Supreme Court rules that felons who have completed their sentence may register to vote

LINCOLN — Being able to vote is about much more than just casting a ballot.

It connects voters with the communities they are a part of but for thousands of Nebraskans with felony convictions, it was a connection they couldn’t have.

“Im 50 years old and this is the first time in my life im gonna be able to register to vote and its fricken amazing,” said Jason Koutas, a convicted felon and community navigator for RISE Nebraska.

Jason is one of around 7000 Nebraskans who have recently completed their sentences for felony convictions who can now register to vote.

Earlier this year the legislature passed LB20, which did away with a two year waiting period before felons were allowed to register to vote.

The bill passed with a significant majority in the legislature but this summer Attorney General Mike Hilgers issued an opinion saying he believed LB20 was unconstitutional.

Shortly after Secretary of State Bob Evnen made the unusual decision to stop registering felons to vote despite no ruling from any court based on Hilger’s opinion.

“The biggest thing was confusion. What does this mean? How is this happening?,” said Brad Christian-Sallis with Nebraska Civic Engagement Table.

But Wednesday morning the Nebraska Supreme Court put Hilger’s attempt to disenfranchise voters to rest.

They ruled that the legislature had the authority to pass and implement LB20 and on Wednesday afternoon for the first time in his life Jason headed to the Election Commissioner’s office to register to vote.

“This is a step in that direction. Being a part of, I don’t deserve anything special I just want the same rights that anyone else has,” said Koutas.

With their decision handed down now it’s a race against time to get eligible Nebraskans registered in time.

Voter registration efforts by organizations like Civic Engagement table and Civic Nebraska are already underway.

It’s an effort just as much about community connection as it is voter registration and for advocates like Christian-Sallis, the best days are still ahead of them.

“The payoff hasn’t happened yet, the payoff will be in our communities in 10 years once we have had a chance to have folks be actively engaged in the long term,” said Christian-Sallis.