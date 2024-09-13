Watch Now
Nebraska voters will get to decide the future of School Choice after challenge rejected by Supreme Court

Nebraska Capitol
Rebecca S. Gratz/Nebraska Examiner
The Nebraska State Capitol Building on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska Capitol
LINCOLN — A referendum looking to give Nebraskans a choice on the future of School Choice will remain on the ballot after a ruling by the Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday.

School Choice is a nationwide movement to pass legislation giving tax-payer dollars to private schools. In Nebraska that first came in the form of LB 753 which established the Opportunities Scholarship Act which established a tax credit for individuals donating to Scholarship granting organizations.

A successful petition effort to repeal LB753 gathered enough signatures to qualify for the ballot before lawmakers schemed to repeal LB573 before the election and replace it with LB1402, which went a step further and directly appropriated $10 million dollars to private schools.

The justices ruled that LB1402 and its associated appropriations bill could be repealed by public referendum.

