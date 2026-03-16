Nebraska wildfire grows to largest in state history, leaders discuss next steps to contain it

LINCOLN — LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska's Morrill and Cottonwood fires span 600,000+ acres at zero containment as leaders update on how agencies are working together.



47 National Guard members are working alongside 149 firefighters statewide in an effort to control the blazes.

After Gov. Pillen issued an executive order to provide emergency relief, the Omaha Fire Department deployed 8 firefighters to western Nebraska by Sunday.

Beyond fire personnel, relief agencies including the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are on the ground supporting both responders and impacted residents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Multiple state, local and federal agencies have mobilized across Nebraska as officials confirm the Morrill Fire has grown to become the largest recorded wildfire in Nebraska history, spanning over 572,000 acres on its own. Combined with the Cottonwood Fire, both fires remain at zero percent containment.

The fires broke out Thursday. As of Monday, 47 National Guard members are working alongside 149 firefighters statewide in an effort to control the blazes spreading across central and western Nebraska.

Nebraska Emergency Management Assistant Director Erv Portis said weather conditions this week continue to keep the risk high and anticipates it will take several more days before control can return to local crews.

"In every incident, recovery begins in response."

Portis said the goal remains clear.

"Intent is we have a safe, efficient response that protects our local environment, protects our local communities."

After Gov. Pillen issued an executive order to provide emergency relief, the Omaha Fire Department deployed 8 firefighters to western Nebraska by Sunday. Battalion Chief Kurt Theiler said the department brought equipment specifically designed for rural firefighting challenges.

"Class One engine, a water tender which carries 2500 gallons, and a brush truck which is four wheel drive and can access some pretty rough terrain."

Theiler said the current deployment is scheduled for 7 days, but an extension is possible.

Beyond fire personnel, relief agencies including the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are on the ground supporting both responders and impacted residents. Salvation Army Omaha Area Commander Major Daniel Hull said the organization's mission is to provide relief and a moment of rest for those affected.

"If we can provide some food, some moments of just let them breathe, that's our job is to come alongside."

State, local and federal agencies continue to coordinate operations inside the Nebraska Military Department as the fight against the historic wildfires continues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.