New bill looks to prohibit Nebraska state colleges and universities from granting tenure to professors

LINCOLN — Educators being scrutinized by conservative politicians has become a mainstay in Nebraska politics in recent years.

The latest effort to control what happens in the classroom is taking aim at professors who some senators feel are letting their political leanings get in the way of learning

“This is an avenue or arena of ideas and universities should be the same thing. When a student has an idea that is in conflict with a professor it should never, ever be penalized,” said Senator Loren Lippincott.

Lippincott’s bill, LB 1064, would prohibit state universities and colleges from offering professors tenure.

Instead it would have professors sign employee agreements that outline acceptable grounds for termination, minimum standards for good practice and annual performance evaluations.

But professors like Dr. Laura Grams, a philosophy professor and president for UNO’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors, say that accountability is already in place.

“Professors have to prove they are very good at research and teaching and they can contribute in a very positive way to the university. We have to be reviewed every year like all faculty are but pre-tenure you have to be reviewed twice a year. It’s actually an extensive and rigorous process,” said Grams.

Grams is concerned that the bills provisions aren’t just unnecessary, but would also hurt the state’s ability to attract accomplished professors and researchers that contribute to the states economic development.

Another concern is whether or not the bill would hold up in court

“There is long standing legal precedent in Nebraska that says the state legislature doesn’t get to set policy at the university. That’s the Exon decision so im not really sure how this measure interfaces with existing case law on that topic,” said Senator Danielle Conrad, a member of the Education Committee.

Conrad, a member of the Legislature’s Education Committee said Lb1064, along with another bill that is looking to prohibit universities from implementing or funding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs are sending the wrong message to Nebraska students.

She says schools shouldn’t be focused on teaching students and not politics.

“The education committee is hearing day after day, about important bills about how we can address the teacher shortage, get more special education teachers in school, how we can address school funding. These kind of divisive measure really take us away from solving those top issues for education in Nebraska,” said Conrad.