Over 100 products and services could lose tax exempt status under proposed Pillen property tax plan

LINCOLN — Taking a look at the Governor’s list of exemptions he wants to do away with you'll notice, its a long list

The Governor has targeted 114 exemptions that could make the little things in your life more expensive.

You could end up paying more for pet services, getting a haircut, entry for youth sports, even admission to automobile museums could be getting pricier and those aren't even the biggest ticket items the Governor is targeting.

While you might not be paying more for a new car, you will be paying more to maintain it as Pillen is targeting tax exemptions for body work, muffler work, electrical work and even preventative maintenance could be targeted under the governor’s new plan.

That’s just for your car, there are even more tax exemptions being targeted for your home.

Those targeted tax exemptions will be making it more expensive to maintain your home.

The governor is looking at taxing plumbing, HVAC, flooring, drywall and carpentry contractors and even electricians.

“The increase in sales tax would directly affect my ability to afford things. Ive had great opportunities available to me in my public school system and if the state takes over the people behind might not have those opportunities,” said one testifier at a town hall to discuss the Governor’s tax plan.

Life could also be getting more expensive for folks who enjoy items that are already targeted under “sin” taxes.

The Governor is looking to raise taxes on cigarettes by 64%, add a 30% tax to vapes and consumable hemp products and raise the state’s distilled sprits tax from $3.75 per gallon to $14.50 a gallon the highest of any of Nebraska’s neighbors.