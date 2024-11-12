Petitioner pleads guilty to submitting fraudulent signatures for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana petition

LINCOLN — Last Friday Michael Egbert, the petitioner who admitted to forging signatures on medical marijuana petitions, pled guilty to a class 1 misdemeanor for “falsely swearing to a circulator's affidavit”.

Egbert said he would pull names out of phone books to add to his petitions. His sentence could include fines of up to $1000 and one year imprisonment.

Egbert was initially charge with a class IV felony that could have landed him with a two year prison sentence and $10,000 in fines. Egbert was offered a plea deal by the Attorney General’s office in exchange for his testimony in the civil trial looking to disqualify Medical marijuana, even though the initiative passed on the November 5th election with more than 70% approval.

“He has testified to being offered a benefit by the Hall County Attorney and the Attorney General’s office. According to Mr. Egbert he is quote, covered, as long as he is cooperating with the state,” said Daniel Gutman, an attorney for the medical marijuana ballot sponsors during the civil trial that took wrapped up on November 4th.

The legal troubles for the medical marijuana campaign aren’t over yet though.

Jacy Todd, a Hall County notary is also being charged with 24 counts of official misconduct for allegedly notarizing petitions without the petition circulator present. Todd is denying those allegations and seeking to dismiss the case.

Despite passing with significant voter support Lancaster County district Judge Susan Strong is still reviewing evidence after a trial seeking to throw out thousands of signatures because of Egbert and other campaign organizer’s alleged malfeasance.

Brief’s are being submitted by the plaintiff’s in this case on Tuesday and the defendants will have a chance to respond by Friday.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Susan Strong has said she would like for the matter to be resolved before the election is certified on December 2nd.