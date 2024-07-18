Pillen tax plan leaves more questions than answers as the Unicameral closes in on special session

LINCOLN — After weeks of preparation and anticipation we finally have a chance to look at Pillen's master plan to lower property taxes.

This time its a bigger promise, Pillen last year said his goal was 40% and his latest plan is offering 50% reduction in property taxes but Pillen was quick to point out that 50% won't be for everyone.

"Everything is different, that's a 50% average. There are gonna be districts that have a 35 cent levy and their tax savings aren't gonna be great," said Pillen.

Questions from reporters showed Pillen's plan is light on details.

For example, one part of Pillen's tax plan targets sales tax exemptions.

At a press conference Thursday Pillen claimed he was targeting 114 tax exemptions but when asked what those 114 exemptions are Pillen wouldn't say.

But he did have something to say about taxing ag inputs.

"I think from the conversation today those inputs are off the table," said Pillen.

New to this most recent version is a proposal to have the state pay the entire operating budget for all of Nebraska's public schools.

That would cost the state $2.6 billion dollars while phasing out property tax levies over the next three years.

Who would determine school's budgets, including teacher salaries, is still mystery.

But Senators in the working group behind the plan say local schools would still have control.

"Like the community colleges and universities we are planning to give the school district an amount of money and they allocate it how they see best," said Senator Robert Clements.

Pillen's lack of answers also indicates that he might be looking at more than property taxes when lawmakers return to Lincoln.

He still has not issued a proclamation to bring the legislature back in session despite the session being just a week away.

His proclamation must also come with a scope for the session, and without issuing that, lawmakers could also tackle issues completely unrelated to property taxes.

Like taking Nebraska to a winner take all system for electoral college votes.