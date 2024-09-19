Senators meet in Lincoln to discuss winner-take-all

Senator Lindsay Graham met with Governor Pillen and other state senators.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen was also in attendacnce

Senators want a bill on the Governor's desk buy the beginning of October.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Discussions of the winner-take-all special session ramp up.

South Carolina senator Lindsay Graham visited Lincoln Wednesday morning, meeting with more than a dozen republican unicamerals at Governor Pillen's mansion.

3 News Now's Alex Whitney confirmed that the bill's introducer Loren Lippencott confirmed that the meeting happened Wednesday, and that the Secretary of State, Bob Evnen was in attendance.

lippencott told "3 news now" that they quote "discussed the results of a Harris Administration and how it would run counter to our Nebraska values."

Some senators would like to get a bill to the governor's desk before October 1, but the secretary of state's office says that a winner-take-all bill could be passed and enacted any time before the November 5 election.

