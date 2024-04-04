State Sen. Mike McDonnell now a Republican: Does he support 'winner-take-all'?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Long-time south Omaha Democrat, State Senator Mike McDonnell, announced Wednesday afternoon that he is now a Republican, and the very first question he got, after making the switch, was whether he would support 'winner-take-all' in Nebraska.

"I am not voting for closure on winner-take-all, and I am not supporting winner-take-all,” said Sen. Mike McDonnell.

McDonnell answered the biggest question first. It's a pressing issue given the new Republican push to change the way Nebraska awards electoral votes.

Then McDonnell explained his decision to switch parties.

"It kind of built up based on the idea of okay you can't be seated as a delegate and we are going to withhold party resources and we are going to censure you," McDonnell said.

He says he has been thinking about changing parties for the last year.

He says his stance on abortion, one of the reasons he switched parties, has not changed.

"If it came up again, a total ban, a 6-week abortion ban, would you continue to vote yes on that,” reporter Molly Hudson asked McDonnell. “I continue to be pro-life, I will continue to be pro-life, the current law that is in place, I support it, I am always willing to look at any legislation that is presented,” McDonnell responded.

McDonnell’s announcement has Omaha voters, paying closer attention to what's to come in the unicameral.

"I feel like it is too late in the ball game because with it approaching so soon, I think if anything it should be thought on longer and give the public more of a chance to express their opinions on it rather than just pushing it forward," said Evan Blom, an Omaha voter, when asked about 'winner-take-all' being considered near the end of the legislative session.

As for whether Sen. McDonnell plans to run for mayor in Omaha. He says it is something he is still considering.