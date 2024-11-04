Trial against medical marijuana campaign wraps without decision from judge, ballots to still be tabulated

LINCOLN — Four days of trial came to a head on Monday as organizers close to the medical marijuana campaign, including the campaign’s manager took the stand.

Up first was Shari Lawlor, a petition circulator with the medical marijuana campaign.

Just like Garrett Connely, another petition circulator and notary who testified on Friday, Lawlor wasn’t keen on answering any questions.

“Did you work on the 2024 Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana campaign?," asked Deputy Solicitor General Zach Viglianco.

“Ms Lawlor is pleading the 5th…” replied Lawlor's attorney George Dungan.

When it was her time to take the stand, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana campaign manager Crista Eggers did the same.

After witness testimony the trial finally moved into closing arguments.

The plaintiff’s carried the same argument they had since day one, that some evidence of fraud should be enough to throw out thousands of petition signatures.

The defense responded by laying out the lack of evidence that proves the plaintiff’s accusations and highlighting the lack of credibility from the one witness, Jennifer Henning, who claimed Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana organizers were told to intentionally commit fraud or delete evidence of fraud.

But it will be some time before we know if the judge is sympathetic to that argument.

She is requesting post trial briefs and responses to be completed by November 18th. The earliest a decision could theoretically come is on November 19th and Judge Strong said she wants the whole thing to be resolved before ballot certification on Dec 2nd.

