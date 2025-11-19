University of Nebraska-Lincoln Faculty Senate votes no confidence in chancellor, first time in school history

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Faculty Senate voted "no confidence" in Chancellor Rodney Bennett for the first time in the university's history, sending what leaders called "a loud and clear message" about the institution's direction.

The Faculty Senate vote passed with a large majority, 60 in favor and 14 opposed.

"It is more than symbolic. It's a loud and clear message," said Faculty Senate President John Shrader.

"We are watching this institution be dismantled piece by piece, and we don't want that to happen, because we care very deeply about this institution, we care very deeply about the students, the stakeholders, and that I think is part of the message, if not much of the message that was sent today," Shrader said.

The historic Faculty Senate vote comes after the university announced a $27.5 million budget reduction plan. Four academic departments would be eliminated under the plan, including Earth and atmospheric sciences, landscape architecture, statistics, and textiles, merchandising, and fashion design.

Professor Beth Lewis introduced the resolution. She said it's a painful day, but a motion that addresses faculty concerns had to be made.

"I think the major criticism has been the very short timeline that all of this has happened. It took 5 years to accumulate this structural deficit. And all things that you read about structural deficits are that you should not try to resolve them immediately because otherwise you may end up cutting things that you find you need later," Lewis said.

One professor said faculty and staff had no input in the decision-making process. Another called the cuts remarkably counterproductive to the university's goals.

UNL AAUP President Sarah Zuckerman criticized the proposed cuts, saying hundreds of students are enrolled in the programs that would be eliminated.

"These are not justifiable cuts," Zuckerman said, "We've traveled around the country to do our jobs, going to conferences, we've been hearing from our peers at other institutions, that this has really damaged the standing of the University of Nebraska.

KMTV contacted Chancellor Bennett and has not heard back.

The Faculty Senate believes this will put pressure on the Board of Regents, who have hiring and firing authority and is scheduled to meet and vote on the budget reduction plan on December 5.

