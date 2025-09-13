University of Nebraska-Lincoln proposes eliminating 6 academic programs, students face academic uncertainty

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced a $27.5 million budget reduction plan that would eliminate 6 academic programs and 58 full-time jobs to address mounting financial pressures.

Chancellor Dr. Rodney Bennett's proposal targets Community and Regional Planning, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Educational Administration, Landscape Architecture, Statistics, and Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design for elimination.

"That feels like an absolute rug pull," said Colten Daake, an engineering student who had been taking Community and Regional Planning courses with plans to apply for the master's program in the spring.

Daake said he planned to choose to stay at UNL because he already knew the professors and had friends in the program.

"I haven't really looked into it in Nebraska that much because I mean, I already go to UNL. I already knew the professors. I have to talk to them. They were excited to have me as part of the program. I have friends in the program already," Daake said.

The proposed cuts came as a shock to students like Daake, who now faces uncertainty about his academic future.

"I went from kind of having my life figured out for the next 10 years to not knowing what I'm doing in 3 months," Daake said.

Bennett said the plan addresses a structural budget deficit caused by declining tuition revenue, reduced state appropriations, and rising operational costs.

"I realized that UNL has been engaged in an extended period of ongoing budget reduction, multiple rounds being implemented before my arrival, along with the continuing work that we have done together over the last two years," Bennett said.

Daake said students in the affected programs received an email Friday afternoon from the university, assuring them that current enrollees would still be able to complete their degrees.

"The students who already are in the program will have some sort of transition where they will be able to finish their degrees, but I wouldn't be surprised if people might look at moving to other colleges to finish their degrees," Daake said.

The proposal also calls for merging 4 academic departments into 2 new schools, which would save an additional $2 million.

The Board of Regents will review the proposed budget cuts in December, with implementation potentially beginning in spring 2026.

