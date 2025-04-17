UNL student journalists uncover more information on University of Nebraska student visas being revoked

Video shows operations at the Daily Nebraskans newsroom and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus

Student journalists with the Daily Nebraskan have uncovered more information on international student visas being revoked at NU campuses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As international students across the country were seeing their visas revoked, UNL Sophomore and Daily Nebraskan reporter Justin Diep wondered what was happening to his classmates.

“I went and asked our comms person here last week if that has happened here and she said no it hasn’t. Then we had a different reporter working on another story that said yea it has happened at other universities but it hasn’t happened here,” said Diep.

But Diep wasn’t satisfied so he kept digging.

A week later that answer from University officials changed.

“We haven’t been able to find any, but we were just told there was some NU students, throughout the system. We weren’t told if they were at UNL or UNO or UNK,” said Diep.

“It shows we are really out there doing the work like every other journalist,” said Maddie Ames, Editor and Chief for The Daily Nebraskan.

We reached out to University officials who sent us a statement saying,

“The NU System has become aware that a handful of NU student visas have been revoked across the university system. The university has contacted those students.

Leadership of our international programs emailed UNL’s international students and scholars to make sure they have access to reliable information and support resources. The email included a link to this FAQ document prepared by the NU System Office for international students at all NU institutions."

Maddie and Justin recieved a similar statement but they aren’t giving up on the story.

“I have just been thinking about it from the student journalist perspective. It’s just how can I get information out to students that has always been how I think,” said Ames.

For the Daily Nebraskan’s General Manager Allen Vaughan, it wasn’t a surprise to see his students breaking big news.

He says it’s the organization’s independence and community focused journalism, coming from students for students, that helped them get the info so many other outlets had been looking for.

“For the news staff for them to be able to see this is what we are going after and then get it and beat other professionals who have real jobs, it’s really exciting,” said Vaughan.

