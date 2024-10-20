Walz returns to Omaha to rally with Nebraska's Blue Dot

LINCOLN — Tim Walz’s first visit to Omaha was all about his grand return to his home state but his visit Saturday, just a little over two weeks from Election Day, was a call to action.

“I have a question for you all, raise your hand if you have already voted?”

“Raise your hand if you voted by mail?”

“Now raise your hand if you are voting on Election Day,” asked CD2 Democrat candidate Tony Vargas.

Nebraska’s Blue Dot wasn’t just the host of Saturday’s rally but the center of attention.

“We have been asked, what do these signs mean. These signs mean something, well you could say small but we say no its mighty,” said Jason Brown one of the men behind the popular Blue Dot signs.

While Walz shared his classic criticisms of the Trump campaign.

“Look Donald’s schtick is old, tired and divisive just like him. He is refusing to face Kamala in a debate again, can you blame him after the butt whipping he took at that?” Said Walz.

The focus was all on what role Nebraska can play on November 5th.

“Do the math, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota the rest of the states. 269, one dot makes a difference,” said Walz.

With the final stretch of election season in front of them Walz urged the crowd to get involved.

With only 17 days left and with polling as close as it is, Walz says the Blue Dot needs to show up big if they want to send he and Harris to the White House.

“Look folks we do this the right way, the American Way, we get organized we make the phone calls, do the door knocks and we clean his clock on Election Day and win this thing.” said Walz.