'We expect to find him': 28 year-old Joshua Martin has now been missing for a week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A family, emotional and desperate to find one of their loved ones. It's now been a week since 28 year-old Joshua Martin, who is from Millard, went missing from a mental health facility.

It's been a painful week for Joshua Martin's family.

In a press conference, Friday, the Lincoln Police Department said they are collaborating with the Nebraska State Patrol and using a helicopter to search for Joshua. They will be searching the area around East and West Lincoln.

"We're kind of in a bad spot as well because we don't have an area that we can check with knowledge that he either has been there, or is going there," Lincoln Police Department Capt. Don Scheinost said.

LPD said they are also using a drone to look for Joshua.

Kary Tronson, Joshua's aunt said any information will help her family.

"Maybe you don't think that looking will produce anything, but you never know," Tronson said. "It might be that needle in a haystack that we need found."

His family is organizing a search party. They will be meeting at 11 a.m and 2 p.m at the Walmart located at 8700 Andermatt Dr., Lincoln, NE, 68526. Anyone is invited to join the search party for Joshua. You can sign up using this link. They will be handing out fliers, walking tree lines and creeks, and driving throughout Lincoln.

"We don't know if he's in hiding because he's scared, or we don't know if he's in hiding because he doesn't want to go back to the group home and wants to be home," Tronson said.

According to LPD, Joshua was last seen walking away from Integrated Behavioral Health Services around 1:30 pm, Friday Apr. 5.

LPD said they got a call from the facility at 2:50 p.m. LPD said they have checked area businesses and traffic cameras for Joshua, but nothing came up. He was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person, so his information is out there for other police departments.

"We expect to find him. We expect to bring him home and we expect him to be just fine. But we want to find him soon," Scheinost said.

Joshua was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts with a grey stripe. He's 5'11 and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

"He's just so wanted by his family, just to give them peace of mind that he's back where he needs to be and safe.

LPD said any and all information regarding Joshua's case will help. You're asked to call 402-441-6000. If you're not in Lincoln, you're asked to call your local police department.

