What Are Husker Fans Willing To Do To Get A Women's Volleyball Ticket?

Video shows fans packing the arena for a non-conference match-up, women's volleyball highlights, and fans talking about how they got tickets.

What has brought this much popularity to the team?

Nebraska Women's Volleyball fans pack the Bob Devaney Sports Center every match that is played, but getting a ticket can be even more difficult

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The hottest ticket in Lincoln is here… at the Devaney Center… where years of success is driving demand.

"I'm from Regina Saskatchewan, so about the middle of Canada."

"okay. and how long did you drive to get down here?"

"uh, 16 hours."

Fans like Addison Mang spending hundreds of dollars just to get in the building. "So we got them off of seat geek and we are in the c-bowl, which is the high bowl, and I think we spent almost $300 a ticket."

The program told me that 7000 requested tickets were unable to be accommodated, and with the Devaney Center's capacity at 8300, fans have to get comfortable, and creative, while they wait.

You've heard the old saying, "singing for your supper," now how about singing for your seat. Dan Claus lives in Lincoln. "Oh, probably every time i get an opportunity to sing the national anthem, because i can't get a season ticket."

other fans like… Barbara and Kristen Denner, were on the wait list for 3 years before getting seats in 2013."When they moved over to Devaney in 2013, we were notified that we got to be one of the new season ticket holders, and we've had them ever since."

Before the program moved in for the 2013 season, UNL added 400 seats and standing room area. Basic economic theory says the extra inventory should mean lower prices. But not in Husker country. More than 10 years later, the sellout streak is stronger than ever, and ticket prices are even stronger. "The atmosphere, the pregame warm-up, the hype show, the introductions. All of that, and just how the whole arena rocks for the huskers, it's electrifying."

The wait for those tickets, definitely worth the price you pay.

I want to point out too, that those fans we met in the story, from Canada, also attended the Husker football game Saturday and had to pay just one tenth of the price of their volleyball tickets to watch the UTEP game.Right now, the program says it doesn't have plans to move to the larger pinnacle bank arena.

