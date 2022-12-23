Watch Now
NewsCheap Eats

Actions

Best of Cheap Eats 2022: Lunch

We continue our "Best of" edition of Cheap Eats with lunch.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 13:25:49-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We continue our "Best of" edition of Cheap Eats. If you like chicken sandwiches and cheese, you'll love the places we checked out for lunch this year. As 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole reports - things got really cheesy in 2022.

Here are some of the restaurants she visited:

Burning Bridges

Cheap Eats: Burning Bridges food truck

Dirty Bird

Cheap Eats: Dirty Birds

Lola's Cafe

Cheap Eats: Lola's

La Poblanita

Cheap Eats: La Poblanita

Sauced by Alfaro

Cheap Eats: Sauced by Alfaro features special Hallo-wings

The Cheese Life

Cheap Eats: The Cheese Life

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018