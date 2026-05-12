Live Blog: Omaha-area Democrats decide hotly contested congressional primary

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Welcome to primary election night in Nebraska! Our team is covering one of the hottest primary contests in the country as multiple candidates compete to win the Democratic primary for the state's second congressional district. Follow along as reporters Katrina Markel and Jeremy Fredricks track the votes and candidates all night.

Voters bombarded by ads in primary, expect more to come in the general election.

At least $6 million has been spent on the Democratic primary in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, and voters have likely felt it through a wave of advertising.

Last-minute voters were spotted dropping off mail-in ballots outside the Election Commission as the primary drew to a close.

Creighton University professor Rick Witmer said the spending total stands out, even by modern campaign standards.

"It is, it sounds like an awful lot especially for a primary. So, $6 million buys you a lot of air time, a lot of ads, a lot of information to get out there, so yeah, it strikes me as a lot of money. And, the way these are reported we'll finally get more than that when these finally come out," Witmer said.

Witmer said the heavy spending reflects a broader national dynamic — both parties believe they can win control of the House this year.

He also said voters should expect even more money to flow into the district once the general election begins, noting there are not as many competitive purple districts as there once were.

Central Omaha neighbors cast their votes before they close.

Money, congressional power motivating some voters in Omaha

Dozens of voters have turned out to a polling place at Rockbrook United Methodist Church in Oakdale, citing a range of reasons for coming out to vote.

Matt and Marie Miller said they want a Democrat to take over the seat currently held by Rep. Don Bacon in the House. The couple said that is why they are supporting John Cavanaugh in this primary election.

Matt Miller said Cavanaugh's record in the Unicameral is what drew his support.

"I think he's got a solid record in the Unicameral and I simply think he's going to be the best opponent to the Republican nominee," Miller said.

Candace Wood said she wants property tax rates to be more consistent at the local level.

"We could be a little bit more conservative with what we're spending money on, but I would like for them to be predictable," Wood said.

Jeremy Gleason, who came to cast his ballot around 5:15pm, said he wants to see changes at the federal level.

"The country's not headed in the right direction and we are the blue dot here and I'd like to make my voice count," Gleason said.

Polling places close at 8 p.m. Voters will need to bring an ID with them to cast their ballots.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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