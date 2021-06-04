3 News Now This Week | May 29, 2021 - June 4, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A look at what's been trending on 3NewsNow.com for the week of May 29, 2021 - June 4, 2021.
Watch the above video or click the links for trending stories below:
- La Vista Police Chief: Family of Ryan Larsen has been nothing but cooperative
- Police: 'Leads few and far between' in Ryan Larsen disappearance
- Parents of missing UNL student Samuel Martinez speak out
- Kauai police seek help with finding missing Nebraska man
- Nebraska farmers and ranchers voice concerns with President Biden's 30x30 executive order
- Nebraska's Charles Herbster paid property taxes late nearly 600 times
- Headstone for woman who died at 97 includes her signature fudge recipe
- After Supreme Court ruling, Gretna will more than double in landmass
- Papillion family grows beyond expectations after agency phone call
- Raina Huang: YouTube competitive foodie kicked out of Colorado pizza restaurant
- Omaha Home for Boys in desperate need of supplies
