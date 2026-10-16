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🍌 Banana Ball is coming to Omaha! Firefighters, Party Animals will face off at Charles Schwab Field in 2027

Going Bananas! Banana Ball coming to Charles Schwab Field in 2027
Banana Ball Omaha
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OMAHA, Neb. — Time to go bananas! Banana Ball is bringing its part baseball game, part interactive show experience to Omaha in 2027.

The Banana Ball Championship League will take over Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sept. 3 and 4.

While the viral sensation Savannah Banana baseball team is not part of the games, fans will experience a similar style of fun with the Firefighters taking on the Party Animals.

Interested fans must join the ticket lottery list for a chance to purchase tickets. The deadline to enter is Oct. 31, 2026 at 10:59 p.m.

Click here to enter the ticket lottery.

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